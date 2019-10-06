Senior dog with paralysis missing after car stolen with pet inside in South Florida

article

Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved dog, who has paralysis, after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.

Wanda Ferrari said she had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she made a quick stop at a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park on Oct. 3.

Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because she has paralysis in her back legs. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat when the 2005 blue Volvo S70 station wagon was taken. Her wheelchair was in the back of the vehicle.

Ferrari says the car had very little gasoline in it, and she believes the thief could not have gotten far.

She says Zorra is her constant companion as she deals with a recurrence of breast cancer.

Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.