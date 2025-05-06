'Senior Assassin Game' causes concern at Villa Rica business

The Brief The owner of Los Cowboys in downtown Villa Rica is speaking out against the "Senior Assassin Game" after teens were seen playing it in front of her restaurant. Mari Melendez says the game, which involves students shooting each other with toy guns, is inappropriate near businesses and could disrupt customers. She believes the game is unsafe, warning that someone could mistake a toy gun for a real weapon, potentially leading to a dangerous situation.



A longtime family-owned business in downtown Villa Rica is raising concerns about the "Senior Assassin Game." The game is typically played at the end of the school year by high school seniors who shoot toy guns at one another.

What we know:

The owner of Los Cowboys says a group of young people were playing the game in front of her business recently. While she says the toy guns were obviously fake—unlike in some recently reported cases—she believes the game is too dangerous.

What they're saying:

Mari Melendez tells FOX 5 Atlanta that playing the game in front of the restaurant is inappropriate because it can interfere with the customer experience.

"There's a time and place for everything," says Melendez. "Doing it in front of a business, outside? We've got parks, everything else."

Melendez believes the game is dangerous because someone might mistake a toy gun for a real one.

"I don't feel like it's safe," says Melendez. "I don't feel someone needs to get shot over a prank."

The backstory:

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Georgia and around the country have posted warnings about the game on social media, including the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: 'Senior Assassin Game' tradition under scrutiny in Paulding County

A North Texas high school student is currently fighting for his life after playing the game, according to KWTX.

In Utah, a high school is facing a terrorism charge after playing the game in a hospital and causing panic, according to KTVX.