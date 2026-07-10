Morehouse secures $556K from senators Ossoff, Warnock bill

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The Brief Morehouse College is set to receive over $556,000 in federal funding to implement a series of campus-wide security infrastructure upgrades. The federal investment was secured through a bipartisan fiscal year appropriations bill championed by Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Both school leadership and federal officials emphasized that the funding is a vital step toward protecting the HBCU community and the broader Atlanta area.



Morehouse College will receive more than half a million dollars courtesy of a bipartisan coalition led by U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Bipartisan funding legislation that became law in January will deliver more than $556,000 to Morehouse College to ensure campus safety upgrades are put in place.

What we know:

The bipartisan government funding legislation became law Jan. 23 to strengthen Morehouse security by installing motorized gates at campus entrances, cameras at dorm entrances, and proximity locks on classrooms and offices throughout the campus.

The funding is a part of senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s Fiscal Year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill.

What we don't know:

Specific dates for when construction on the security upgrades will begin or when the project is expected to be completed have not been released.

What they're saying:

"As a 1991 graduate of Morehouse, I know how important this institution is, not only to its students and staff, but to the HBCU community," Senator Warnock said. "We must ensure our HBCU campuses continue to be a place of safe and secure learning. I am proud to have secured these federal funds with Senator Ossoff to make sure Morehouse College remains that."

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, the 13th president of Morehouse College, expressed his gratitude for the investments to enhance the institution's security infrastructure. "We are grateful to Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator-alumnus Raphael Warnock for their continued commitment to the safety and well-being of Morehouse and the broader Atlanta community that engages with the institution every day."