Georgia Senate passes $100K Homestead Exemption for Atlanta seniors

article

Some Atlanta senior citizens are one step closer to a six-figure homestead exemption.

On Feb. 13, the Georgia State Senate passed Senate Bill 439. The measure proposed a senior homestead exemption from City of Atlanta Independent School District ad valorem taxes for educational purposes in the amount of $100,000 for homeowners who live within city limits.

It only applies to those 65 years or older with a single or combined household income not exceeding $100,000.

"By advancing this measure through the Senate, we're making meaningful progress in easing the burden of property taxes for our seniors," said Sen. Jason Esteves (D-Dist. 6), the bill's sponsor. "SB 439 will ensure that seniors in Atlanta can better afford to stay in their homes and communities."

The Department of Revenue provided the following criteria for tax purposes. To be granted a homestead exemption:

A person must actually occupy the home, and the home is considered their legal residence for all purposes.

Persons that are away from their home because of health reasons will not be denied homestead exemption. A family member or friend can notify the tax receiver or tax commissioner and the homestead exemption will be granted. (O.C.G.A. § 48-5-40)

The bill is now making its way to the Georgia House of Representatives for approval.

"As we work towards fairness and prosperity for all, I'm honored to champion this initiative that directly benefits our constituents in the City of Atlanta. I extend my gratitude to my Senate colleagues for their support, and I eagerly anticipate its approval in the House," said Sen. Esteves.