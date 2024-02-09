Senate bill could cut Georgia's ties with American Library Association

Some Georgia lawmakers want to close the book on the state's ties to the American Library Association.

In the newest chapter of the battle of the books in Georgia, conservative lawmakers have accused the group of indoctrinating librarians into promoting controversial content to young kids.

"They seem to be a very radical left organization. It ought to be an apolitical organization," said state Sen. Larry Walker, a Republican who represents Houston County.

Walker introduced the bill after he heard that a library in his district applied for a grant from the association to buy books centered on diversity, equity, inclusion, and LGBT issues geared toward young adults.

"It's just too much. At some point, I am a pretty tolerant individual, but it's going too far," Walker said.

At a Senate Committee on Government Oversight hearing on Wednesday, Walker admitted he never saw or read the material firsthand.

"It’s created a bureaucratic system that’s been weaponized as a decimation of a radicalized ideology which does not reflect the majority of our state," he argued.

The bill would ban local and state governments from spending any money on the ALA, which is a nonprofit organization founded in the late 1800s that accredits librarian training and gives resources to local libraries.

Under the bill, library directors would no longer need a master's degree from an ALA-accredited college.

But opponents of the bill say they are concerned about its impact on free speech.

"Libraries have always believed in information freedom. And I see this bill as a tipping point for our profession," Retired librarian and educator Paula Galland told FOX 5.

Galland worked in libraries and classrooms in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia for about 50 years.

"The ALA in our profession is mainly just about training qualified professionals. You want to have your librarians, public or school librarians to be highly trained," she said.

"Somehow or another, we'll need to find another accrediting agency," Walker said.

Walker's bill is one of two focused on librarians across the state. Another bill proposed in the state Senate could get librarians arrested if they give books that state officials deem "harmful to minors."