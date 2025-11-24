Sen. Warnock calls for the firing of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

article

Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for the immediate removal of the nation’s secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying his views on vaccines are endangering public health.

What we know:

In a social media post, Warnock accused Kennedy of "spreading doubt about vaccines," adding that the resurgence of measles underscores the danger of misinformation. "He is a threat to our health and must be fired immediately," Warnock wrote.

What they're saying:

The criticism comes as a recent change to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has sparked fresh controversy. The updated page states that the claim "vaccines do not cause autism" is "not evidence-based," a departure from its previous language saying no links had been found.

Public health experts say the shift has led to confusion and renewed debate over long-debunked theories linking vaccines and autism. The CDC has not yet publicly clarified the reasoning behind the change.