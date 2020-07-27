Sen. Tom Cotton tries to clarify slavery comment, calls out ‘fake news’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., took to Twitter on Sunday to call out what he identified as “fake news” after criticism blew up following a newspaper interview in which he spoke about the Founding Fathers and how they considered slavery a “necessary evil.”

Cotton was interviewed in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and spoke about a bill that he sponsored that seeks to deny federal funds to schools that incorporate The New York Times’ controversial "1619 Project" into its teaching curriculum.

Cotton told the paper, “We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

