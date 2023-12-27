Sen. Lindsey Graham opposes NY bill to force some Chick-fil-A locations to remain open on Sundays
article
NEW YORK, NY - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham opposes a proposed bill in New York that could mandate Chick-fil-A locations to operate on Sundays.
A social media post featuring the senator outside a New York restaurant bears the caption "Hands off our Chick-fil-A!"
The bill, if passed, would enforce Sunday openings for all restaurants at New York rest stops.
Presently, there are nine Chick-fil-A establishments located at rest stops in the state.