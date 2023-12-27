Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Lindsey Graham opposes NY bill to force some Chick-fil-A locations to remain open on Sundays

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
New York
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

NEW YORK, NY - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham opposes a proposed bill in New York that could mandate Chick-fil-A locations to operate on Sundays. 

A social media post featuring the senator outside a New York restaurant bears the caption "Hands off our Chick-fil-A!" 

The bill, if passed, would enforce Sunday openings for all restaurants at New York rest stops. 

Presently, there are nine Chick-fil-A establishments located at rest stops in the state.