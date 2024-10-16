Semi-truck stuck on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
ATLANTA - Atlanta police were called to a crash involving property damage on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Wednesday afternoon where the driver of a semi may have failed to clear a building while making a right hand turn.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
While officials confirmed the incident involved property damage, they did not explain whether the building is what took on structural damage.
A semi slammed into a fire hydrant and struck the side of building while attempting to turn onto Donald Lee Howell Parkway from Joseph E. Lowry Boulevard in northwest Atlanta on Oct. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)