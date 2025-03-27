Semi-truck loses its load of beer after overturning on I-285 in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

A large shipment of beer littered the roadway after a semi-truck overturned shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Interstate 285 southbound exit ramp onto the Interstate 20 entry ramp.

It took approximately two hours to get the truck back on its wheels and traffic moving again. It is unknown at this time if the beer has been removed from the side of the highway.

According to officials, the driver was not injured. It is not known what caused the incident.