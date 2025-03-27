Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck loses its load of beer after overturning on I-285 in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 27, 2025 6:20am EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A large shipment of beer littered the roadway after a semi-truck overturned shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Interstate 285 southbound exit ramp onto the Interstate 20 entry ramp.

It took approximately two hours to get the truck back on its wheels and traffic moving again. It is unknown at this time if the beer has been removed from the side of the highway.

According to officials, the driver was not injured. It is not known what caused the incident.

  • Information for story above was gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

