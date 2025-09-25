Security guard wanted for East Point Family Dollar murder arrested

article

The Brief Security guard Justin Hodges arrested months after deadly shooting. Scott Melton was killed Christmas Eve inside an East Point Family Dollar. Motive remains unclear as investigators continue their case.



A security guard accused in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar is now in custody, police confirmed Thursday.

What we know:

Investigators had been looking for 6-foot-7 Justin Hodges since Dec. 24, 2024, when 40-year-old Scott Melton was gunned down inside the store on Delowe Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said Hodges shot Melton during an encounter at the store, though detectives have not disclosed what led up to the violence. Melton was pronounced dead at the scene.

For months, East Point police and Crime Stoppers Atlanta sought the public’s help, offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would lead to Hodges’ capture.

PREVIOUS: Manhunt continues for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point

Hodges, wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault, was taken into custody this week. Police did not immediately release details on where or how he was arrested.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation. Hodges is expected to make a first appearance in court Thursday.