Security guard shooting suspect linked to murder

A man arrested in connection with a shooting that left a security guard injured has been linked to other crimes, including a Wednesday murder in Clayton County.

Daijon Tyes, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and is facing a number of charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police believe Tyes and two others were involved in a shooting that happened Sunday at the Citizens Lanes Bowling Alley located along Goodson Connector Road. The crew was seen on surveillance video getting into an argument with members of a film production crew, according to investigators, before shots were fired.

The shooting wounded Tomesha Brown, who was still in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday evening. The wife and mother was shot in the stomach while working as a security guard at the bowling alley.

Thursday morning, following Tyes' arrest, Clayton County police linked the suspect to several other crimes, including a deadly shooting at the Chevron gas station on Mount Zion Road on Wednesday.

Tyes is accused of shooting and killing a man at the gas station during an attempted robbery. Police said he ran away after the shooting, but was later apprehended by a sheriff's deputy. He was found with a handgun.

A second suspect, identified as Amourion Bruce, was also involved in the deadly gas station robbery, according to police. He was involved in a high-speed chase with Union City police and later arrested.

