Security camera footage shows someone apparently stealing baseball gear from Marietta park

Security cameras at a Marietta park capture what appears to be a man stealing baseball equipment from a dugout.

A Cobb County mom, Marla Frey, now says her son's team in the Sandy Plains Baseball Association are without their uniforms and catcher's gear.

One of the bags belonged to her 10-year-old son. Parents forgot the gear at the park and it was nowhere to be found when they returned.

Video shows a person snatch bags of baseball equipment and uniforms from the Marietta dugout. One mother said her son's team lost their uniforms and catcher's gear. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

But Frey said discovered the person on surveillance video looking inside dugouts at the park one morning. The footage then shows him picking up her son's and his coach's bags.

Video shows the man collecting the bags before stashing them in the woods.

He then loads the bags in his car and drives off.

If you recognize the person or know about the stolen gear, contact Cobb County police at 770-499-3900.

