Second tornado confirmed in North Georgia following weekend storms

By
Published  February 20, 2025 8:44pm EST
Troup County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A second tornado was confirmed in Troup County, about 65 miles west of a previously confirmed tornado in Butts County.
    • The EF0 tornado in Troup County had maximum winds of 85 mph and occurred between 4:25 a.m. and 4:27 a.m. on February 15.
    • The tornado traveled 1.5 miles with a maximum width of 75 yards, primarily affecting wooded areas and causing roof damage to a barndominium.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A second tornado associated with this past weekend’s storms was confirmed on Thursday by the National Weather Service.

This tornado was in Troup County, about 65 miles west of the previously confirmed tornado in Butts County. 

What they're saying:

A weak tornado, classified as an EF0, touched down in northeastern Troup County early Sunday morning, as confirmed by the National Weather Service. The tornado, with maximum winds reaching 85 mph, occurred between 4:25 a.m. and 4:27 a.m. on February 15. It traveled a distance of 1.5 miles and had a maximum width of 75 yards, primarily affecting wooded areas. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The tornado initially touched down on private property along Hogansville Road (Highway 29), about a third of a mile north of the roadway. Several trees in this area were snapped or uprooted. As the tornado moved east, it crossed Highway 29 near Buck Smith Road, causing minor tree damage. It eventually lifted near Minnie Sewell Road after causing significant damage to a barndominium, tearing off much of its metal roof and tossing debris into nearby trees.

The backstory:

The National Weather Service, in collaboration with the Troup County Emergency Management Agency, conducted a damage survey to assess the impact of the tornado. A weak tornado debris signature briefly appeared on radar at 4:26 a.m., confirming the storm's presence and aiding in the survey process.

What's next:

While the immediate threat from this tornado has passed, residents in the area are encouraged to stay informed about weather conditions and heed any future warnings. The National Weather Service and local emergency management agencies continue to monitor weather patterns to provide timely alerts and ensure community safety.

The Source: The National Weather Service provided the details for this article with a previous FOX 5 Atlanta also used.

