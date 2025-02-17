NWS confirms EF-1 tornado from Butts into Newton counties

The Brief The National Weather Service in Atlanta confirmed an EF-1 tornado extending from Butts into Newton counties. Maximum sustained winds are currently estimated at 100-105 mph. Final details will be released by NWS once the survey is finalized.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down during deadly severe weather overnight Sunday morning.

What we know:

Preliminary information from the survey indicates the track of the twister extending from Butts County into at least southern Newton County, with maximum sustained winds at 100-105 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

What we don't know:

Final details on the path are expected to be released once the survey information is finalized.

Storm damage across metro Atlanta

The deadly severe storm that whipped through metro Atlanta left behind a trail of damage. A man was killed in northwest Atlanta when a tree fell on a home.

In DeKalb County, a tree fell on train tracks in Decatur, and power lines were downed in Dunwoody, causing traffic disruptions and outages.

Butts County

What we know:

In Butts County, there were numerous reports of downed trees and power outages, though no injuries were reported.

Butts County Manager Brad Johnson said there were probably about 50 follow-up calls from residents reporting downed trees, power outages and being trapped in their cars. He said he was grateful there were no injuries.

"It's mostly wind damage," Johnson said. "Obviously, it looks like a tornado passed through. We've already been in contact with National Weather Service and GEMA. They'll be here tomorrow [Monday] morning to do the assessment and tell us what it was. But, just from experience, that one area out there is pretty significant for a track of damage."

Troup County

What we know:

In Troup County, following ground and aerial surveys near Hogansville, the NWS says it determined that there was not a tornado and the sporadic damage, mainly a few snapped trees, was caused from strong straight-line winds.