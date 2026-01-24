Second case of avian flu confirmed in Walker County poultry flock

The Brief A second case of avian flu was confirmed in Walker County. The site was already under quarantine, and the flock has been depopulated to prevent further spread. Agriculture officials have expanded the control area to include five additional farms under strict monitoring.



The Georgia Department of Agriculture confirmed a second positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry flock in Walker County.

What we know:

The agency announced the case on Saturday after it was detected on Friday. It involves a flock of approximately 16,000 broiler breeder chickens. This is the second commercial detection in Georgia this year and the fifth since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022.

The affected site, called "Walker 02," was within a quarantined area established after the first detection earlier this month. In response to the positive result and forecasted inclement weather across North Georgia, state and federal teams accelerated on-site operations, completing the depopulation of the flock by Friday.

What they're saying:

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper emphasized that routine surveillance and control area testing were instrumental in identifying the virus early. The Georgia Poultry Lab Network returned a presumptive positive result on Jan. 22, allowing the GDA to initiate containment protocols immediately.

Commissioner Harper said that HPAI poses a significant threat to Georgia’s top industry and the livelihoods of thousands of residents. GDA teams are currently working around the clock to manage disposal, cleaning, and disinfection at the site to prevent further environmental spread.

What's next:

The control area has been expanded to include five additional farms due to the proximity of the two infected premises. All commercial operations within this radius are under quarantine and subject to enhanced surveillance testing.

Officials remind the public that HPAI does not pose a risk to the food supply, as affected animals do not enter the food chain. However, poultry owners are urged to remain vigilant for signs of the virus, which include sudden death, lack of energy, or decreased egg production.