Avian flu reported at Walker County poultry farm

The Brief The first Avian flu case of 2026 has been reported at a Walker County poultry producing operation. The producer first noticed signs in his flock over the weekend. The case was confirmed on Tuesday and all operations within a 6.2-mile radius are under quarantine.



A case of the avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial poultry operation in Walker County, state agriculture officials said Wednesday.

The backstory:

The producer started noticing more deaths in their flock on Sunday, Jan. 11, and notified the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network (GPLN). Officials collected samples and sent them to the lab on Monday. That evening, a positive test came back. Then, more testing was performed on Tuesday to make sure it wasn't a false-positive, the Georgia Department of Agriculture reported.

The state agriculture's emergency management team sent agents to the poultry-producing site, where they conducted depopulation, disposal, cleaning, and disinfection. The affected area housed about 71,264 broiler breeders.

The agents are expected to stay at the site through the week.

What's next:

As a result of the case, all commercial poultry operations in a 6.2-mile radius are under quarantine and will undergo testing for at least two weeks, officials said. The affected area is also being secured by agricultural law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say the specific poultry farm the case was reported at.

Big picture view:

The case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is the first reported in 2026 and the fourth at a Georgia operation since the ongoing nationwide outbreak began in February 2022.

FOX 5 reported on multiple avian flu cases last year, including one in February and another in October.

What they're saying:

"Avian influenza poses a serious threat to Georgia's #1 industry and to the thousands of Georgians whose livelihoods depend on poultry production; GDA deployed immediately, and our staff is working around the clock to prevent any further spread, protect our state's poultry flock, and ensure minimal impact to other producers and Georgia consumers," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper.