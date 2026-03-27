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Second arrest in LaGrange apartment complex homicide

By
Published  March 27, 2026 8:34pm EDT
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by a 12-year-old who had been holding a gun at the Glen Apartments on North Cary Street on March 25, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief

    • Police arrested 19-year-old Azion Avery for providing a stolen gun used in a fatal shooting.
    • A 12-year-old child allegedly pulled the trigger while playing with the loaded 9mm pistol.
    • The victim, Nyquarious Gates, reportedly told the child to put the weapon down before it fired.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A second arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in LaGrange earlier this week.

A 12-year-old is accused of pulling the trigger.

What we know:

Azion Dakevion Avery, 19, of LaGrange, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Troup County Jail on charges of furnishing a firearm to a minor, reckless conduct, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, false statements, and felony involuntary manslaughter.

LaGrange police say Avery was at the scene and owned the gun. Investigators determined his actions were negligent, leading to the death of Nyquarious Gates. After a forensic examination, the 9mm pistol was determined to be stolen.

Child charged in accidental killing

Child charged in accidental killing

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a fatal shooting Wednesday night in LaGrange that led to the death of a 22-year-old.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Avery's next court appearance will be or if he will be granted bail.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Wood Glen Apartments off North Cary Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers found Gates bleeding from a gunshot wound; he was rushed to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

Nyquarious Gates, 22 (Credit: Gates' family)

Investigators said a 12-year-old had been playing with the loaded gun. Family members told FOX 5 Atlanta that Gates had instructed the child to put the weapon down. As the child was doing so, the gun discharged, striking Gates in the chest.

The sixth grader was taken into custody on charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor. Neither Gates nor the 12-year-old lived at the complex.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County Jail records, and interviews with the victim's family.

LaGrangeNewsCrime and Public Safety