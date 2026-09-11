Search warrant at Martin home leads to child exploitation arrest

The Brief A weeks-long child pornography probe led to a search warrant and arrest at a Martin home Wednesday. Authorities charged a 25-year-old man with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Deputies also found a young child in unsanitary conditions, leading to child cruelty charges against the parents.



A weeks-long child pornography investigation culminated Wednesday when law enforcement raided a Martin home, arresting one man on child exploitation charges and charging two parents with child cruelty.

Martin home search warrant

What we know:

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant Wednesday at 1535 Brown Road in Martin. The raid followed a weeks-long investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography at the location. The deployment marked the first official operational use of the Franklin County Sheriff's Response Team.

During the search, officers arrested 25-year-old James Dakota Quincy Bacle on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators also uncovered extremely unsanitary living conditions inside the home, where two adults were raising a young child. Officials requested assistance from the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, which temporarily placed the child with other family members. Deputies charged the parents, Ronnie Dwayne Stanley and Alyssa Belle Stanley, with second-degree cruelty to children.

Franklin County child exploitation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific evidence recovered from the seized electronic devices. Officials have not indicated whether additional victims have been identified. The sheriff's office has not disclosed when the suspects will make their first court appearance.

Georgia DFCS child rescue

What's next:

Investigators continue to examine the electronic devices seized during the operation. The sheriff's office stated that additional criminal charges are anticipated as the forensic examination moves forward. The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services will oversee the ongoing placement and welfare of the child.