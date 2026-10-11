Search underway for suspect in fatal Athens shooting
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 150 block of Thumpa Avenue around 12:06 a.m. Sunday.
They found Tre Foster, 33, of Athens, suffering from gunshot injuries.
Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Investigators identified Kendrick Faust, 24, also of Athens, as the suspect in the shooting.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or detailed the events leading up to the gunfire.
Officers have not yet located Faust.
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the location and arrest of Faust.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775.
Tipsters can also contact Detective Paul Johnson directly at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which released details regarding the ongoing homicide investigation.