Search underway for suspect in fatal Athens shooting

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The Brief Police are searching for 24-year-old Kendrick Faust after a fatal shooting in Athens early Sunday. The victim, 33-year-old Tre Foster, died at a local hospital after being shot on Thumpa Avenue. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Faust's arrest.



Athens police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 150 block of Thumpa Avenue around 12:06 a.m. Sunday.

They found Tre Foster, 33, of Athens, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators identified Kendrick Faust, 24, also of Athens, as the suspect in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or detailed the events leading up to the gunfire.

Officers have not yet located Faust.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the location and arrest of Faust.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775.

Tipsters can also contact Detective Paul Johnson directly at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.