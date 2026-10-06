Search underway for stolen tuxedo kitten in Marietta

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The Brief A 5-and-a-half-month-old kitten named Peggy was stolen from the Akers Mill Petco in Marietta on Sept. 19. Rescue organization Pounce De Leon and police are searching for two people spotted taking the kitten without permission. Supporters are urged to check rehoming sites and contact the rescue immediately without confronting anyone.



A search is underway for a 5-and-a-half-month-old kitten stolen from a Marietta pet store adoption site, according to animal rescue officials.

What we know:

A small tuxedo kitten named Peggy was taken without authorization from the Akers Mill Petco off of Cobb Parkway on Sept. 19, according to Pounce De Leon Cat Rescue.

Representatives said a police report has been filed regarding the theft.

Surveillance photos show a young adult woman with shoulder-length dark hair in a dark shirt and long skirt, alongside a young adult man with dreadlocks, dark blue shirt, black shorts and Crocs-style shoes removing the kitten, according to the rescue group.

Cobb County police officers responded to the Petco around 2:30 p.m. to investigate the theft.

Investigators said a man and a woman waited until a store employee walked away from the area before taking the cat out of its cage.

What you can do:

Pounce De Leon asks volunteers and neighbors to watch local pet rehoming sites, Facebook groups, Nextdoor and Marketplace listings.

Anyone with information or screenshots should immediately contact Pounce De Leon at Info@PounceDeLeon.org or Foster@PounceDeLeon.org, but officials urge the public not to confront anyone directly.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the suspects or confirmed the current location of the kitten.