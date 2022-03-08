Search underway for missing swimmer at Woodstock park

article

A search and rescue operation is underway after a swimmer disappeared at a Woodstock park early Tuesday morning.

The Woodstock Police Department announced the operation at Olde Rope Mill Park shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that crews are searching for a 26-year-old woman who went swimming in the park and disappeared.

Police, fire crews, and members of other agencies are on the scene to perform the search.

Investigators have not released the identity of the woman, where in the park she was swimming, or more details about her disappearance.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

