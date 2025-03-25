Search underway for missing boater at Lake Sinclair

article

The Brief 26-year-old man missing at Lake Sinclair. Boat found capsized and floating. Multiple departments participating in search.



A search is underway at Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County for a missing boater, according to officials.

What we know:

The Baldwin County Fire Department says they are involved in a search and rescue operation for a missing 26-year-old male whose boat was found capsized and floating on the lake.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the county's dive team, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources and others are assisting in the search.

The searchers are using sonar boats and are working "tirelessly" to find the missing person, according to the fire department's post on social media.

Lake Sinclair search. Courtesy of Baldwin County Fire Department

Lake Sinclair covers more than 15,000 acres near Milledgeville, which is about 2 hours from Atlanta.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the fire department and sheriff's office for additional information about the missing man. Check back for updates.