Search underway for gunman after shooting outside McDonough facility

Henry County Police are asking for the public's help following a shooting at the Ken's Foods Facility on Kings Mill Road in McDonough.

Police tell FOX 5 that the unidentified male victim was standing in the parking lot of the facility at around 11 on Sept. 18 when an unknown suspect riding in the car pictured in the police BOLO shot him.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a 2006-2009 Ford Fusion, dark in color.

"So the victim reports to police that he and a coworker were exiting at the end of shift," Henry County Police Sgt. John Davis told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "They were walking out to their vehicle when this incident occurred."

According to witnesses, there were possibly three people in the suspect vehicle. They couldn't give police a description of the individuals in the car, but told officers no one in the vehicle said anything during the shooting.

Ken's Foods issued a written statement saying, " Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our employees. Our current focus is to ensure our employee receives the care and resources he needs for a full recovery. Since it is an active police investigation, no other information is available at this time."

"We don't have any information as to who may have shot at the victim. He doesn't either", said Sgt. Davis.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Ramsey or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121