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Search for missing Henry County man last seen at gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Henry County
Published July 1, 2026 8:03 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 8:03 PM EDT
article

Frank Abercrombie (Henry County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Henry County police are searching for Frank Abercrombie, a missing 46-year-old man last seen in the area.
    • Authorities say he was last seen at a local gas station on May 26 and may have an altered mental status.
    • Anyone with information or photos is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch or text tips immediately.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A search is underway for a 46-year-old man who disappeared from a Henry County gas station. 

Frank Abercrombie was last heard from around 7 p.m. on May 26 at the intersection of Fairview Road and Dudley Drive.

What we know:

Frank Abercrombie was last seen at the Texaco gas station located at Fairview Road and Dudley Drive. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a red T-shirt and khaki shorts when he vanished around 7 p.m. on May 26.

Police noted the 46-year-old man possibly has an altered mental status. The Henry County Police Department issued a lookout notice for him under case number 2026-00054751.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where Abercrombie might have traveled after leaving the gas station. It remains unclear what caused his altered mental status or if he has access to a vehicle.

What you can do:

If you see Abercrombie or know where he is, contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. You can also text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Henry County Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official missing person lookout notice.

Henry CountyMissing Persons