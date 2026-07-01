Search for missing Henry County man last seen at gas station
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A search is underway for a 46-year-old man who disappeared from a Henry County gas station.
Frank Abercrombie was last heard from around 7 p.m. on May 26 at the intersection of Fairview Road and Dudley Drive.
What we know:
Frank Abercrombie was last seen at the Texaco gas station located at Fairview Road and Dudley Drive. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a red T-shirt and khaki shorts when he vanished around 7 p.m. on May 26.
Police noted the 46-year-old man possibly has an altered mental status. The Henry County Police Department issued a lookout notice for him under case number 2026-00054751.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed where Abercrombie might have traveled after leaving the gas station. It remains unclear what caused his altered mental status or if he has access to a vehicle.
What you can do:
If you see Abercrombie or know where he is, contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. You can also text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Henry County Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official missing person lookout notice.