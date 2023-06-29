Search for naked Griffin man leads to discovery of marijuana grow house

article

A naked man ran away from his home after cops responded to a call of shots fired during a domestic dispute at a home in the 1500 block of Oakhill Drive in Griffin.

Before police found him hiding out in a crawl space beneath the house, the Griffin Police Department obtained a search warrant to find evidence related to the domestic dispute on the night of June 28.

Instead, police discovered a marijuana grow house. They discovered 27 marijuana plants, 6 firearms, mushrooms, and marijuana-packed jars.

Mary Patton and Rodney Modzelewski were charged for the drugs and firearms they possessed. The investigation is ongoing and charges could be added.