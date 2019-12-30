Search for missing Newton County man

article

Deputies in Newton County are searching for a missing man.

Brian Wilson was reported missing on Dec. 6. The Newton County Sheriff's Office reported he was last seen at the Taco Bell on Salem Road in Rockdale County on Nov. 23.

Deputies said Wilson was last known to be living in his vehicle. He has sent messages recently he wanted to harm himself, deputies said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigators Almond at 678-625-1453.