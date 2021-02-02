Search for missing Butts County man

article

The Butts County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 40-year-old man.

Mario Antonio Scott was taken by courtesy van from the Riverwood Mental Health to St. Peters Homeless Shelter located at 316 Peters Street in Atlanta around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, deputies said. Scott got off the bust, but never signed into the shelter, investigators said.

The Jackson Police Department listed Scott as a missing person on Sunday. Police believe he could be trying to walk back to Jackson.

Scott is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and possibly a tan Carhartt beanie hat. He may also have on an orange reflective jacket, according to the bus driver.

Anyone who sees Scott is asked to contact the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216 or Investigator M. Munger at 678-215-3190.

