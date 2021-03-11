Search for missing Barrow County 12-year-old
article
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Barrow County are searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Lacie Langley was last seen shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Hardigree Drive and Atlanta Highway SE, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reports. Langley was last seen heading east towards Statham.
A full description of Langley and clothing information were not immediately available.
Anyone who sees Langley is asked to call 911 immediately.
