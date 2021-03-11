Search for missing Barrow County 12-year-old

article

Authorities in Barrow County are searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Lacie Langley was last seen shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Hardigree Drive and Atlanta Highway SE, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reports. Langley was last seen heading east towards Statham.

A full description of Langley and clothing information were not immediately available.

Anyone who sees Langley is asked to call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.