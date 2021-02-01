Expand / Collapse search
Search for missing 78-year-old Wadley man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Frank Johnson (Wadley Police Department)

WADLEY, Ga. - Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Frank Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 20 from his home on Bell Court in Wadley. Wadley police said he was seen the night before.

He is described by police as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Frank Johnson (Wadley Police Department)

Monday, police expanded the search for the man who has family in the Cartersville area.

Johnson has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Wadley Police Department at 478-252-9401.

_____

