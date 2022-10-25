Search for missing 75-year-old Henry County woman

article

Police in Henry County are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman whose investigators consider a critical missing person.

Nam Sun Johnson was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Hudson Bridge Road heading towards Jodeco Road in Stockbridge, the Henry County Police Department says.

Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with flowers on it.

Anyone who sees her should call 911, Corporal Dunson at 470-367-3786 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.