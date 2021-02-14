Search for missing 69-year-old Habersham County woman

article

Deputies in Habersham County are searching for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Mylessa Zimmerman was last seen at her home in Turnerville on Feb. 11 around 10 p.m., the Habersham County Sheriff's Office reports. She is known to frequent areas between Turnerville and Carnesville.

Zimmerman is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

She may be driving a maroon 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia tag TLZ 930.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

