Police in Sandy Springs are searching for a 41-year-old woman believed to be in danger.

Jessica Demesa was last seen Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. at her Sandy Springs home.

Police have not released details surrounding her disappearance or elaborate as to why they believe she is in danger.

Anyone who sees Demesa is asked to call 911 or Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney at 770-5513313.