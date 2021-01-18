Search for missing 12-year-old Pickens County boy

article

Multiple agencies in Pickens County are actively searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jonathan Davis, 12, was last seen in the area of Firetower Road, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis is believed to be wearing a dark-colored jacket and jeans.

Deputies along with the Pickens Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit were searching well into the evening on Monday for Davis.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

