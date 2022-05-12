Clayton police search for man related to domestic dispute

article

Clayton County police are searching for a man who they say is connected to an alleged domestic dispute.

Cameron Hull is said by officials to have had a mental episode where he then took a black Mazda CX-5 with a Florida license plate number KCQH54 and did not return home.

Hull is described as 23-year-old white male with black hair and blue eyes standing at 6-foot-4-inches and weighing 204 pounds.

Hull has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, officials say.

Advertisement

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Hull, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3648 or dial 911.