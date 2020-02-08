Search for Gwinnett County man missing since July 2019

Police in Gwinnett County said they are searching for a man missing since July 2019.

Robert Huntley, 52, of Lawrenceville, was last seen on July 1, 2019, at his home on Princess Court near Lawrenceville. Police said his family reported he was acting not like himself before he disappeared.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).