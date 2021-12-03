Search for gunman who fired into Stonecrest home injuring child

article

Police said someone fired into a Stonecrest home injuring a young child in the face on Friday evening.

It happened in the 4200 block of Chestnut Lake Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

DeKalb County police said someone fired two rounds into the home, striking the child.

The child reportedly was alert and conscious. The child is expected to survive.

Police investigate after a gunman opened fire into a Stonecrest home injuring a child on Dec. 3, 2021. (FOX 5)

Officers are searching for the gunman as investigators try to figure out why they were targeted.

