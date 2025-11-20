Search continues for Texas law professor on Georgia's Blood Mountain

article

The Brief New K-9 indications and expanded ground teams are giving search crews fresh direction in the effort to find missing hiker and SMU law professor Charles Hosch. Search operations on Blood Mountain now include drones, specialized K-9 units, and renewed calls for photos and sightings from hikers in the area. Hosch’s family remains on-site in North Georgia, urging the public to assist as teams move into more remote terrain after nearly a week of exhaustive searching.



The search for missing Texas law professor Charles Hosch, who is originally from Gainesville, has entered another day with new K-9 indications giving rescuers and family members fresh hope amid one of North Georgia’s most challenging mountain terrains.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas law professor missing in North Georgia mountains

Hosch, 67, disappeared on Nov. 11 after setting out for what was expected to be a short solo hike near Blood Mountain, a section of the Appalachian Trail he has hiked for decades. When his wife could not reach him the next morning — something his daughter says is extremely unusual — the family immediately notified authorities.

Since then, search operations have expanded dramatically, bringing in dozens of specialists, multiple K-9 teams, drone flights, and daily alerts aimed at reaching anyone who may have encountered Hosch on the trail.

New K-9 Indications Spur Renewed Hope

What we know:

On Nov. 18, search teams received a strong indication from primary K-9 units near the Appalachian Trail, giving them a more defined area to concentrate their efforts. On Nov. 19, Hosch’s daughter released another update confirming additional K-9 indications, more drone work, and expanded personnel joining ground teams.

Officials say this targeted information is helping them apply a more focused strategy as they continue searching steep, remote terrain.

Intensifying Search in "Unusual Places"

What they're saying:

The Union County Sheriff's Office reports that teams have retraced previous paths, searched new stretches of rugged mountain terrain, and deployed drones continuously. A major sighting came early in the search when a hiker confirmed speaking with Hosch around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, as he descended from the summit of Blood Mountain.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Hosch & Morris

Family and search coordinators believe Hosch intended to return down the Byron Herbert Reece Trail — a route he knows extremely well — but may have become disoriented while descending.

"Charles is a creature of habit," said daughter Julia Hosch in a public update. "We believe he tried to hike down Blood Mountain but lost his way. This helps narrow the most likely path he would’ve taken."

With typical routes now thoroughly searched, teams are breaking into more remote areas.

"Our challenge is that we have truly searched the trails on this mountain, and he is not in the usual places. Therefore, we need to get into unusual places, quickly," the family said.

Family, Community, and Experts Continue to Mobilize

More than 95 search-and-rescue professionals have assisted, along with K-9 handlers, drone pilots, deputies, and volunteer specialists.

The family is organizing communication from the mountain and asking for community assistance, including:

Specialized local search-and-rescue resources

Connections to AT hiking groups, local Facebook communities, and regional news outlets

Photos from Nov. 11 onward taken by hikers, hunters, or visitors near Blood Mountain, Neels Gap, Mountain Crossings, or the Byron Herbert Reece Trailhead

Anyone with images or information is urged to contact the Emergency Operations Center at 706-439-6091.

Searchers also continue distributing mobile alerts similar to Amber Alerts to expand awareness.

Family Holding Onto Hope

Hosch’s daughter Julia has been in Georgia throughout the search, saying she is "trying to think the way Dad would in a survival situation." She believes his decades of hiking experience — along with his background as an Eagle Scout — could be helping him stay sheltered.

Hosch, a longtime law professor at SMU’s Dedman School of Law, is deeply admired in both legal and academic communities. A Harvard Law School graduate, he has spent more than 30 years teaching, mentoring students, and is known for the reliability and kindness that he has demonstrated throughout his life.

He is also a lifelong hiker originally from Gainesville, Georgia, with strong ties to the North Georgia mountains — familiarity the family hopes is serving him well.

What's next:

Search teams plan to continue their focused K-9 strategy through Thursday, keeping multiple teams deployed in high-priority areas. Drone operations will continue, as will ground searches.

"We remain hopeful and deeply grateful for every person helping us bring Dad home," the family said.