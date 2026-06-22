Search continues for possible drowning victim on Lake Hartwell

The Brief Multiple agencies continued searching Sunday for a male reported missing in Lake Hartwell near the Mega Ramp. Crews are using boats equipped with sonar technology to search the area. Authorities are asking boaters to avoid emergency vessels while operations continue.



Authorities continued searching Sunday for a male believed to have drowned in Lake Hartwell after a reported incident Saturday evening near the end of Ridge Road.

What we know:

According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office, Hart County 911 received a call just before 6 p.m. Saturday regarding a possible drowning near the Mega Ramp on Lake Hartwell.

Deputies responded along with personnel from Hart County EMS, Hart County Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Elbert County EMA also joined the search effort.

Officials said crews searched the area Saturday using boats equipped with sonar technology in an effort to locate the missing person. The search involved vessels from the Hart County Sheriff's Office, Hart County EMA, Elbert County EMA and Georgia DNR.

Search operations resumed Sunday morning, with authorities continuing to use boat-mounted sonar and other resources as they work to locate the victim.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone on the water near the Mega Ramp to use caution and stay clear of emergency boats and flashing lights so search crews can operate safely and effectively.

Sheriff Chris Carroll said authorities are keeping the victim's family in their thoughts as the search continues.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the possible drowning victim has not been released. Additionally, it is unknown what circumstances led to the possible drowning.