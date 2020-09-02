Search continues for suspect in father's deadly birthday party shooting

article

Georgia law enforcement continues to search for a gunman wanted in a shooting at a 4th of July birthday party in Rockdale County.

Investigators are asking the public to help find the man, seen on an Instagram video during the shooting, who is now wanted for murder.

According to Rockdale County Investigator Dwayne Smith, the shooting happened at a big 4th of July and birthday party at the auto repair shop on Kinmor Industrial Parkway near Conyers. Smith says a man opened fire during an argument over money with another man. Two women were hit once, the man involved in the argument suffered several gunshot wounds and at the time was in critical condition.

As of Sept. 1 officials say the victim, Omeish Stewart, has died due to his injuries. He was the father of four children.

Smith said a concerned citizen tipped investigators to the Instagram video and they have been able to identify the man as Deanston "ChipChop" Wright. Investigators said Wright has strong ties to Jamaica, New Jersey, and Lithonia.

"It's important that we get everyone to speak up as soon as possible," Smith said.

Sources believe that Wright has left the area, but he is likely to still be in the United States. If you see him, officials say you need to use extreme caution.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, please call Smith at 770-278-8161.

