Search continues for man who fell overboard near marina on Lake Lanier

The search continues for a 29-year-old man who went missing after falling overboard at a marina on Lake Lanier.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding fell overboard at around 2 p.m. Saturday near Holiday Marina. The marina is off of Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford.

Officials said choppy conditions made it difficult to find the man as they searched on Saturday and Sunday. Officials said they expect to resume searching on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources searches for a missing man near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier on June 20, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw several patrol boats scanning the area surrounding the marina.

