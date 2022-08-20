Search continues for hit-and-run driver who injured motorcyclist in Gwinnett County

article

Police in Gwinnett County said a motorcyclist was seriously injuried after a hit-and-run with an SUV.

Police said the crash happened in the afternoon on July 3, and investigators are still searching for the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS that hit a 28-year-old Buford man before taking off.

The motorcyclist was driving on Hamilton Mill Road near the intersection with Hamilton Mill Lane when the collision happened, according to investigators.

Police said the crash sent the motorcyclist off his bike and into a roadside drain.

He had "severe injuries" from the crash, police said.

Police shared an image of a car with damage to the front-end. The hood was bent above the Chevrolet logo on the grill. There appeared to be a dent on the front bumper.

Police said any witnesses can report information to pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com, GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.