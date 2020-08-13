Search continues for Georgia mom whose toddler was found wandering alone in South Florida

article

The FBI is asking the public's help in the search for a missing Georgia mother of a 2-year-old who was found wandering alone by South Florida police late last month.

Leila Cavett, 21, has been missing since July 26. During a press conference on Tuesday, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro said they are trying to piece together a timeline to better understand Cavett's visit to Florida in hopes it will lead to any clues as to her whereabouts. Agent Piro called her disappearance and in particular her separate from her toddler as highly unusual and out of character for the young mother.

Cavett’s son Kamdyn was found wandering in a soiled diaper and without shoes July 26 at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of SW 68th Avenue in Miramar, Florida. The FBI said she had arrived from the Atlanta area to South Florida the previous day and investigators know she had visited Hollywood, Miramar, and Fort Lauderdale Beach in her brief stay.

Leila Cavett's pickup truck, left, was found at a Miramar Walmart parking lot on July 28, 2020, two days after her son, Kamdyn, right, was found wandering a Miramar apartment complex. (Miramar Police Department)

Her white truck was found abandoned on July 28 in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood.

"We believe some people who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding Leila's disappearance remain in our community while some have left the area," Agent Piro said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro discusses the disappearance of Leila Cavett during a press conference on Aug. 13, 2020. (FBI Miami)

Cavett is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She has a tattoo on her right inner arm that reads "Kamdyn" and a tattoo on her right wrist of a "Jesus fish," the FBI said.

Cavett's son is reportedly safe and has been turned over to relatives in Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to http://FBI.GOV/TIPS.

