Victim in shooting near Underground Atlanta faces multiple charges

He started out as the victim of a shooting. Now he's facing multiple charges and, potentially, time behind bars.

Atlanta police were called to 11 Decatur Street, next to Underground Atlanta, to respond to a person shot.

When they got there, they found a man in critical condition. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Through an investigation, police determined he was involved in some sort of altercation with the suspect. The suspect began shooting, and the victim pulled out a gun to fire back. The victim was hit, and the suspect ran away.

Officers found ecstasy/molly and a stolen gun on the victim. He was charged with reckless conduct, possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen firearm.

There has been no word on the suspect or any potential charges he is facing.