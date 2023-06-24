Armed Atlanta gas station robbery caught on camera

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance video showing the moment someone robbed a gas station at gunpoint. The person of interest could be seen waving what appeared to be a firearm, and at one point, pushing the clerk.

Police arrived at the Exxon gas station located at 840 McDonough Boulevard SE on June 10 at 7:44 a.m.

Investigators discovered the person of interest tried to force the clerk into a bathroom at the store and stole ‘several thousand’ dollars.

If you recognize the man in the video, give Crime Stoppers Atlanta a call at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Investigators are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.