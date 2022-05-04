Man sentenced to life for deadly 2018 shooting at Scottsdale apartment

article

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to life for a deadly 2018 shooting at a Scottdale apartment complex all over a stolen phone.

Jaquez Emmanuel Cooper was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on April 22. Cooper shot and killed 18-year-old Rene Betancourt Jr. at the Oak Forest Apartments on Hatton Drive in Scottdale on November 28, 2018.

During his trial, prosecutors outlined how Cooper shot Betancourt after noticing his cell phone was missing. Cooper had seen him "rummaging" through his vehicle prior. He eventually cornered Betancourt and shot him. The deadly shooting was caught on camera.

DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting at the Oak Forest Apartments on Hatton Drive in Scottdale on November 28, 2018. (FOX 5)

Prosecutors said witnesses were hesitant to talk due to the Cooper’s reputation to violence. He was eventually arrested on December 21, 2018.

This is the first conviction by newly formed Firearm Violence Prevention Unit.

Cooper was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 5 years to run consecutively.