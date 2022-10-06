Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home

article

Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard.

Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.

Investigators spent the afternoon into the evening hours combing the area for evidence, speaking with neighbors, and trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

Investigators surround a home in northwest Atlanta after a man was found shot to death in the front yard on Oct. 6, 2022. (FOX 5)

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a shooter. No arrests have been made.

The name of the man has not been released.