16-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Scottdale.

Officials were called to the 300 block of Hatton Drive at 6:17 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the chest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The preliminary information appears to show that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was familiar with the shooter.

This is an ongoing investigation.