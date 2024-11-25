Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 25, 2024 10:17pm EST
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Scottdale.

Officials were called to the 300 block of Hatton Drive at 6:17 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the chest.

He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The preliminary information appears to show that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was familiar with the shooter.

This is an ongoing investigation.