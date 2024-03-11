Murder suspect in Scottdale shooting arrested

article

A man wanted in connection to a deadly January shooting in Scottdale is now behind bars.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team to arrest 31-year-old Brandon Hatton of Decatur at the Sleep Inn on Fairington Road in Lithonia.

Hatton was charged with the malice murder of 39-year-old DeAngelo Ivey. Police believe he shot Ivey on Pressley Drive on Jan. 28, 2024.

Hatton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.