Man shot in stomach on Scott Street, gunman flees scene

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the stomach Sunday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot call on the 300 block of Scott Street around 9 Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment. At the last report, the victim was alert and breathing.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim know each other, but have not released the identity of either party.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Atlanta Police Department.